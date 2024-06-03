Cohanzick Management LLC Buys New Stake in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 189,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. Denali Capital Acquisition comprises approximately 1.3% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Denali Capital Acquisition by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 613,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 390,833 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,801,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Denali Capital Acquisition by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 484,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 80,079 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DECA opened at $6.82 on Monday. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81.

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

