50,000 Shares in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY) Acquired by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $704,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in TLGY Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,666,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TLGY Acquisition by 200.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 300,400 shares during the period. 45.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLGY Acquisition Stock Performance

TLGY stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

TLGY Acquisition Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

