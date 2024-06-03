SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA) Shares Bought by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. SDCL EDGE Acquisition accounts for 1.4% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in SDCL EDGE Acquisition were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition by 4,148.6% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 560,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 547,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

SEDA stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $11.54.

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Profile

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue opportunities in the energy, built environment, and transport sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

