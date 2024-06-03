Cohanzick Management LLC Purchases 150,590 Shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA)

Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,590 shares during the quarter. ESH Acquisition comprises about 1.8% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 2.55% of ESH Acquisition worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESHA. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in ESH Acquisition by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in ESH Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in ESH Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESHA stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

