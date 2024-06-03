Cohanzick Management LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYAU)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAYAU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Bayview Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,196,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bayview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Bayview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,735,000.

Bayview Acquisition Stock Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ BAYAU opened at $10.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.46. Bayview Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

