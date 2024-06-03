Cohanzick Management LLC Sells 125,000 Shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC)

Cohanzick Management LLC reduced its stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Trailblazer Merger Co. I makes up 0.8% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Trailblazer Merger Co. I were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 13.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 28,354 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 706.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 165,450 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 192,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 92,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 219,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Trailblazer Merger Co. I alerts:

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBMC opened at $10.80 on Monday. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $11.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Company Profile

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trailblazer Merger Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trailblazer Merger Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.