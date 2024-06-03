Cohanzick Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Global Lights Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAC. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,999,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,030,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Lights Acquisition alerts:

Global Lights Acquisition Price Performance

Global Lights Acquisition stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23. Global Lights Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

About Global Lights Acquisition

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.