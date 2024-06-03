Cohanzick Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM)

Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the quarter. Bitcoin Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Bitcoin Depot worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTM. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $11,244,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $2,464,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth $1,075,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ BTM opened at $1.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.41 million for the quarter. Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 483.86% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $35,989.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,077.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $35,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,077.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 2,906,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,104,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,260 over the last three months. 20.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

