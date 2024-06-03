Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AKYA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.21.

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $106.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.68% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $37,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,377.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,579,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 64,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,454,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 46,131 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $3,471,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 674,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 149,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $2,724,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

