Morgan Stanley Trims American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Target Price to $18.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

AAL opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

