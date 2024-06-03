Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.15-10.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.5-39.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.46 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.22. The stock has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

