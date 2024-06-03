Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 455 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of HLT opened at $200.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.43 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.63.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HLT. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

