Short Interest in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Decreases By 8.2%

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the April 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $55.64 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $57.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $71,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,372,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,816,000 after acquiring an additional 558,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,676,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,541,000 after purchasing an additional 302,630 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,928,000 after purchasing an additional 237,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,222,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,771,000 after purchasing an additional 196,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBSH. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

