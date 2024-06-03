AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Short Interest Update

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,500 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the April 30th total of 468,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,357.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,357.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,731. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in AptarGroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. William Blair upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ATR opened at $147.69 on Monday. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $151.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.22.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

