Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 47,912 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,421 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 701,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

SPWH stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $143.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.73. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $370.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPWH. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPWH

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

(Free Report)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.