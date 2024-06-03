Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,098,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Public Storage by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Public Storage by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,882,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.75.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $273.83 on Monday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $312.25. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.99%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

