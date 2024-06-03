Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 59,252 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 50.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $124.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.49. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.09.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

