SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Holdings Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in SiTime by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 173,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after buying an additional 28,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,110,000 after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 12,108.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SiTime by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Trading Down 3.5 %

SiTime stock opened at $121.82 on Monday. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $141.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.55.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $108,514.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,203 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,602.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $138,051.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $108,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,602.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,652 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

