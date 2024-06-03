iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $133.88 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

