Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $1.43 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $2,110,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 728,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,532,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,790,850 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $163.85 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $171.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.68.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Garmin’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

