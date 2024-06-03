Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $10,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,691,000 after acquiring an additional 72,044 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,131,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,500,000 after buying an additional 116,276 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Synaptics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,885,000 after buying an additional 39,352 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 39.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,579,000 after buying an additional 317,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 49.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 437,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 144,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYNA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Synaptics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $93.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $121.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.25.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.