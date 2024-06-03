Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $11,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Parsons during the third quarter worth $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Parsons by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Parsons by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 126.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parsons alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PSN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of PSN stock opened at $76.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.51. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.44.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.