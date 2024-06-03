Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 126 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $203,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in 3M by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 32.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Bank of America cut their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

3M Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $100.15 on Monday. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

