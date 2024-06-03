Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $10.73 Million Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,782,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,849,000 after acquiring an additional 191,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,775,000 after acquiring an additional 109,548 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 657,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,967,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,967,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $105.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $119.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.