Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 437.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 42,175 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 44,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 99,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 194,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Comcast Stock Up 2.9 %

CMCSA opened at $40.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.