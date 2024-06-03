First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,301,000. Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,675,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.60 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

