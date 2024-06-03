Rathbones Group PLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $64.43 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $65.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

