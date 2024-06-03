Rathbones Group PLC Has $538,000 Stock Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 727,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,906,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the period. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,850,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 591,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 225,679 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 299,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $30.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $559.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $31.35.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

