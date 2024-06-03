Rathbones Group PLC Has $502,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after buying an additional 923,875 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,416,000 after buying an additional 59,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,287,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $165.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.06. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

