Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 499.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $140.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.58 and a 1-year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

