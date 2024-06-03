Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $222.02 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.90.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

