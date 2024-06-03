CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Short Interest Down 13.5% in May

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,400 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CBIZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $75.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average is $69.29. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.91.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CBIZ by 45.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

