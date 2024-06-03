Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $180.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.59. The company has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

