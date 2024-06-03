Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CM opened at $49.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

