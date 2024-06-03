Short Interest in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Declines By 13.3%

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the April 30th total of 61,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.91. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $23.11.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.55). Financial Institutions had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 31.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 29.4% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 46,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

