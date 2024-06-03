Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,272 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,841 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 34,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $12,304,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $56,167,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $207.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $217.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.