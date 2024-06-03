The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

The India Fund Stock Performance

Shares of The India Fund stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The India Fund has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $21.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund

The India Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The India Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of The India Fund by 33.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 215,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 53,907 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of The India Fund by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 41,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 28,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 22,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

