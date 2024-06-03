The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.
The India Fund Stock Performance
Shares of The India Fund stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The India Fund has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $21.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82.
The India Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
