Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,250,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the April 30th total of 17,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Products Partners
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.3 %
Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $29.99.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.
About Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enterprise Products Partners
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- GameStop Roars Near 100% as Roaring Kitty Posts Massive Position
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- ZIM Shipping Stock Forecast, Earnings Triggers a Buy
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Hims & Hers Health Soars on Generic GLP-1 Rollout Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.