Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,250,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the April 30th total of 17,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

