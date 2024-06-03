Short Interest in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Decreases By 13.5%

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 3,470,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 526,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 16.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 220.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Energizer by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Energizer by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,309,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,564,000 after purchasing an additional 71,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

Energizer Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ENR stock opened at $28.62 on Monday. Energizer has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

