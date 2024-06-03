BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the April 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $11.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $12.64.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,282,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76,692 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $12,850,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 476,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 92,234 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

