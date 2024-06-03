BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the April 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $11.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $12.64.
BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Income Trust
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- GameStop Roars Near 100% as Roaring Kitty Posts Massive Position
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- ZIM Shipping Stock Forecast, Earnings Triggers a Buy
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Hims & Hers Health Soars on Generic GLP-1 Rollout Plans
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.