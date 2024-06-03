Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Short Interest Down 13.2% in May

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

HBB opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $270.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.28 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Beach Brands

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBB. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,200,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56,345 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 68,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.