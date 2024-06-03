Rathbones Group PLC Has $545,000 Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 605.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.16.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $123.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.17. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

