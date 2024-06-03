Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) Stock Position Decreased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS LVHI opened at $30.54 on Monday. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $932.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Profile

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of developed ex-US stocks, selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.