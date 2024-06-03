Rathbones Group PLC Sells 270 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,718,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,898,000 after buying an additional 431,070 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Zillow Group by 688.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 426,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after buying an additional 372,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 846,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,961,000 after acquiring an additional 348,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $427,839.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,121.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $60,617.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,565.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $427,839.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,121.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,166 shares of company stock worth $2,992,579 over the last ninety days. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Z opened at $40.95 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

