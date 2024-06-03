Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,606,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after acquiring an additional 64,663 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,606,000 after purchasing an additional 87,779 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,693 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 254,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,064.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 192,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 176,193 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $61.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $61.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.95.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

