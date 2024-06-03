Rathbones Group PLC Takes Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth about $673,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth about $45,475,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PDD by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in PDD by 422.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 160,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,776 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $150.11 on Monday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

