Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYLS. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $40.55 on Monday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

