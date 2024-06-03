Rathbones Group PLC Sells 3,884 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $59.50 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.76.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

