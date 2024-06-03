Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $8.51 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,955 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $65.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.20. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $529.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,631,147 shares of company stock valued at $557,995,354. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

