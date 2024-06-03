Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes $8.65 Million Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 452,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of SLM as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,108,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of SLM by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,786,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,885 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,756,000 after buying an additional 622,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,133,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of SLM by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,282,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,331,000 after buying an additional 357,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $837.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.43 million. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

